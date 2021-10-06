AMC Now Accepts Dogecoin Payment For Digital Gift Cards By CoinQuora

AMC Now Accepts Dogecoin Payment For Digital Gift Cards



AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) Holdings Inc is now accepting payment for its gift cards.

By accepting DOGE, AMC will sell gift cards for up to $200 every day.

Everyone can make payments for DOGE and other cryptos using BitPay wallet.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s CEO Adam Aron has just announced that the theater chain now accepts Dogecoin payment for its digital gift cards. As brought by this, anyone can go cashless and pay for gift cards seamlessly using DOGE.

Aron tweeted that by accepting DOGE, AMC will now sell gift cards for $200 every day. Not limited to Dogecoin alone, but the company will also accept other cryptocurrencies through BitPay wallet.

On top of that, Aron emphasized that gift cards are mainly accepted via the AMC official website. It is also available on mobile applications and in theaters.

Commenting on the AMC Dogecoin sensation, one Youtube advocate Matt Wallace applauded the company’s movement. He even stressed that “when we work together and stay strong anything is possible.” Even more, many Twitter (NYSE:) netizens also got inspired by AMC’s announcement.

Furthermore, AMC is also working harder to accept payment of other heavyweights cryptos for its online ticket before 2021 ends. Meanwhile, at this time, AMC excluded DOGE from the list. To get the public opinion on whether they should include Dogecoin or not, Aron held a poll on Twitter where people overwhelmingly voted in favor of DOGE, including CEO Elon Musk.

