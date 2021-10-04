AMC Gains as Venom, James Bond’s No Time to Die Set New Records By Investing.com

© Reuters



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – AMC stock (NYSE:) rose 1.5% on Monday in premarket trading following a record opening weekend collection by Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the latest Bond flick, No Time To Die.

The multiplex operator said it has new post-reopening records for global attendance, admission revenue and food and beverage sales for a single weekend.

Sony’s Let There Be Carnage grossed an estimated $90 million in ticket sales, the second-biggest ever domestic opening of an October movie in cinema history.

The 25th James Bond movie shattered ticket sales records across the Atlantic. Including Saturday, one-day ticket admission revenue in the U.K. was the highest for any Bond movie ever since the franchise was launched back in 1962.

AMC said more than 2.4 million moviegoers watched a movie at its U.S. theatres Thursday through Sunday.

The approximately 3.9 million attendance, Thursday through Sunday, at all AMC Entertainment locations globally is a new post-reopening weekend high, the company said.

No Time To Die will open in the U.S. on October 8 while Let There Be Carnage will open in Europe on October 15.