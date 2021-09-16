AMC CEO says theaters will accept other cryptocurrencies along with Bitcoin- Tweet By Reuters

(Reuters) – AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) CEO Adam Aron said on Wednesday AMC Theatres will accept for online ticket and concession payments, and similarly accept other cryptocurrencies like , and .
“Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash,” Aron tweeted https://
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.