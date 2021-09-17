AMC adds Ether and Litecoin to year-end crypto adoption plans By Cointelegraph

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) will not only accept (BTC) payments for movie tickets by the end of 2022 but will also include other popular digital currencies in its crypto acceptance policy.

Tweeting on Thursday, the company’s CEO, Adam Aron, announced plans for AMC to accept three other cryptocurrencies — Ether (ETH), (LTC) and (BCH).