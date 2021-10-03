Amber Rose & Her Ex Alex Edwards Trade Nasty Subs On Social Media

Amber Rose has been showing out since she split with her youngest son Slash’s father Alex “AE” Edwards.

After a few years of dating and one child, Amber exposed the music executive for cheating on her, allegedly with at least 12 women. These were claims that AE didn’t necessarily deny.

During an August interview, AE admitted he was caught cheating on Amber and it apparently wasn’t the first time.

“I love her that’s like my best friend,” he continued. “The mother of my son and I love Bash my stepson, and sh*t too, you know. That’s just me, sh*t I like women.”

He continued to explain that once Amber finds out about another women he has relations with, she decides to reach out to them and more than likely the other woman would fan out and apologize to her.

After the initial drama and a few sexy posts from Amber letting the people know she’s back for the streets, it seems that their drama quieted down until this weekend when AE reposted a tweet made by comedian Lil Duval to his Instagram story.

The tweet read, “Sometimes getting caught cheating is a blessing in disguise. Cuz if they didn’t catch you, you’d probably still be with the wrong person.”

AE added the words “God’s plan” to the post and referred to Duval as a goat with a goat emoji.

With many people, including Amber Rose, believing that it was directed toward Amber, she fired back with a repost of her own.

“Finding out you man a b***h gotta be the worst gender reveal ever,” the post read.

We hope these two can keep it civil for the kids!

