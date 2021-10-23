Amber Portwood Steps Out With Mystery Man After Coming Out As Bisexual – Hollywood Life

Does the ‘Teen Mom OG’ star have a new beau? Amber Portwood was spotted holding hands with a new man, almost two weeks after coming out as bisexual.

Amber Portwood seems like she might be dating a new man! The 31-year-old Teen Mom star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, holding hands with a new man, for the first time since she came out as bisexual earlier in October. The reality star and her mystery man kept a pretty low profile, as they walked around LA together.

The pair were both dressed pretty casually for the weekend outing. Amber rocked a brown dress with matching boots, as she tied a denim jacket around her waste. She also sported a black face mask, sunglasses, and a necklace. The unidentified companion wore a white Miles Davis t-shirt under a gray zip-up sweatshirt, black pants and a red pair of sneakers. He also wore a black face mask and sunglasses, and he carried a backpack with him. The Teen Mom OG star and the mystery man were both pretty inconspicuous, as they were out and about.

Amber came out as bisexual during the October 12 episode of Teen Mom OG. She opened up about her sexuality, when she revealed that she was writing a second book after her 2014 debut Never Too Late. Amber also admitted that she’d once had a relationship with another woman that lasted eight months. She said she’d been inspired to come out for her children Leah, 12, and James, 3. Amber stated that her ex and Leah’s father Gary Shirley already knew she was bisexual, but admitted that they likely wouldn’t see eye-to-eye on it. “I think he’s going to think it’ll be bad for Leah,” she said. “He doesn’t even like the thought of therapy to help [my relationship with Leah]. This is just another embarrassment to [him].”

Other than revealing her sexuality, recent episodes of Teen Mom OG have chronicled Amber and Leah repairing their relationship. An episode earlier in October showed the mother and daughter reuniting after months of not seeing each other. The mother and daughter faced many troubles during the previous season.