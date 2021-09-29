It looks like Amazon will continue to take our coins with this new robot! Tuesday, the company unveiled a new gadget at their annual hardware and services event.

Called “Astro,” Amazon’s new robot will be able to see, hear, and follow you around the house.

According to AP, Astro will also be able to alert you if you leave the stove on. You will also receive an alert if someone it doesn’t recognize enters your house.

Astro “uses cameras, sensors and artificial technology to avoid walls or dogs,” AP reports.

Astro can also carry snacks on its back and give them to someone. Amazon also says it gets smarter over time.

According to Yahoo! Finance, Astro will also allow consumers to video chat with their families.

“Astro has built-in sensors to help it navigate your home, as well as a periscope camera that pops up and allows you to do things like video chat with family and friends, or use it as a security bot.”

The cost is $1,000 and will be sent to customers this year. According to reports, there’s a limited amount of robots that would be sold. Amazon didn’t specify that number, however.

The post Amazon Unveils New Robot That Can See, Hear, & Allow Families To Video Chat appeared first on The Shade Room.