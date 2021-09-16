Amazon to more than double payroll in Spain to 25,000 by 2025 By Reuters

TOLEDO, Spain (Reuters) – U.S. online retail giant Amazon (NASDAQ:) will more than double its payroll in Spain to 25,000 workers by 2025 from 12,000 last year, Mariangela Marsiegla, Amazon’s vice president and general manager for Spain and Italy, said on Thursday.
She added Amazon will raise the number of its logistics centres in the country to 40 by the end of this year from 31 now.
The retail and logistics giant also said it will train 50,000 small and medium businesses and entrepreneurs to sell their products online by the end of 2025.
