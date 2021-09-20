Amazon to create 1,500 jobs in UAE this year By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – Amazon (NASDAQ:) said on Monday it plans to create 1,500 direct and indirect jobs in the United Arab Emirates this year as it expands its presence in the country.

Job creation will come from expansion of delivery and storage facilities, it said in a statement. There were no details on how many of those jobs will be direct ones.

“Amazon will open four new delivery stations, boosting last-mile capabilities to speed up deliveries and reach more customers”, it said.

“The expansion also creates additional jobs through its sellers and delivery partners.”

Amazon said earlier this year its cloud service unit, Amazon Web Services, will launch three data centres in the first half of 2022 in the United Arab Emirates, its second Middle East infrastructure region.

