Amazon seeks FCC approval to launch two Project Kuiper satellites by 2022 By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amazon.com (NASDAQ:)’s satellite-internet Project Kuiper on Monday asked the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for approval to launch and operate two prototype satellites by the end of 2022.
Amazon, which has pledged $10 billion to build a network of thousands of satellites, said the testing and demonstration launch is “an important step toward Amazon’s goal of delivering high-capacity, low latency broadband communications services to tens of millions of unserved and underserved consumers and businesses.”
