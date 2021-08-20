Amazon Reportedly Outsold Walmart For The First Time Ever After Racking Up $610 Billion In The Last Year

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Roommates, Amazon just continues to get to the bag—and this time the company managed to beat Walmart in the process. According to Forbes, for the very first time in the company’s history, Amazon outsold the world’s largest retailer, Walmart.

Within the last 12 months, Amazon racked up a jaw-dropping $610 billion in sales compared to Walmart’s $566 billion.

Amazon’s first place rank was largely due to the pandemic of 2020, when stay-at-home orders and quarantines forced people to buy their products online. This translated to Amazon’s sales increasing by $200 million from June 2020 to June 2021.

It’s the first time that a competitive retailer has outsold Walmart since 1990, when it officially became the nation’s largest retailer as it bypassed then leader, Sears. Although Walmart also earned a steep increase due to the pandemic, it fell noticeably short of Amazon’s jaw-dropping growth in the last year.

Additionally, Target also saw a revenue increase with $24 billion—however that trails Amazon considerably as well.

This is the latest win for Amazon, as the company’s founder Jeff Bezos is currently worth an estimated $187.2 billion, making him the wealthiest man in the world. Bezos recently used his enormous wealth to make a trip to outer space with his brother, something that he stated had always been a childhood dream that finally came to life.

