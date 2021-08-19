Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) is planning to open several large physical retail stores in the United States that would operate like department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-retail-department-stores-11629330842?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
