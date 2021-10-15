Amazon-owned Twitch says source code exposed in last week’s data breach

Article content

Amazon.com Inc-owned Twitch said on Friday that last week’s data breach at the live streaming e-sports platform contained documents from its source code.

Passwords, login credentials, full credit card numbers and bank details of users were not accessed or exposed in the breach, Twitch said in a statement.

The platform, which is used by video gamers for interacting with users while live streaming content, had blamed https://www.reuters.com/technology/amazons-twitch-hit-by-data-breach-2021-10-06 the breach on an error in the server configuration change.