Amazon lifts mask mandates for fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse workers

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) will not require fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse employees to wear masks at work from Tuesday unless mandated by state or local law, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a notice the company sent to its workers.
The e-commerce giant did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.
Several major tech companies, including Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:), Google (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:), have mandated vaccinations for employees as the Delta variant drives a resurgence in coronavirus cases.
