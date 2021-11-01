Amazon lifts mask mandates for fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse workers

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) will not require fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse employees to wear masks at work from Tuesday unless mandated by state or local law, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a notice the company sent to its workers.

The e-commerce giant did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Several major tech companies, including Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:), Google (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:), have mandated vaccinations for employees as the Delta variant drives a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

