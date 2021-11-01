Amazon lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse workers- source

Article content

Amazon.com Inc will not require fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse employees to wear masks at work from Tuesday unless mandated by state or local law, a source familiar with the matter said.

The e-commerce giant had in August ordered https://www.reuters.com/business/amazon-orders-employees-wear-masks-regardless-vaccination-status-bloomberg-news-2021-08-06 all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status due to the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19.