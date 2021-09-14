Amazon faces labour battle in Canada as Teamsters file for vote at Alberta fulfilment centre

Filing comes just a day after Amazon announced plans to hire 15,000 new full- and part-time workers and hike pay Photo by Greg Southam/Postmedia

Article content Amazon.com Inc. could be facing its first unionization battle in Canada after a Teamsters local filed for a union vote for workers at the e-commerce giant’s fulfilment centre near Edmonton.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content If the Alberta Labour Relations Board verifies application, all workers at the YEG 1 fulfilment centre in Nisku, Alta., who were employed as of Monday will be able to vote on joining the union. “We are confident that we have enough support from Amazon workers and that the request will be approved,” said Christopher Monette, director of public affairs for Teamsters Canada, in an interview. Monette added that “hundreds” of workers at Nisku contacted the union and signed petitions for union representation. In order to have a union vote filing approved in Alberta, the union must demonstrate 40 per cent of workers at a given job site have signed a petition for union representation. The Alberta application comes after Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama voted overwhelmingly against unionizing in April. Last month, a U.S. labour board recommended a new election, saying the company’s anti-union tactics may have impacted the vote.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The filing also comes just a day after Amazon announced it planned to hire 15,000 new full- and part-time warehouse and distribution workers across Canada at between $17 and $21.65 per hour and hike pay for existing workers of between $1.60 and $2.20 more per hour. Benefits would kick in for new workers immediately. This is being seen more as a public relations stunt than anything else. Christopher Monette “We take our responsibility as an employer seriously,” said Sumegha Kumar, Amazon Canada’s director of Canadian customer fulfilment operations, in a Monday press release. “Amazon Canada employs over 25,000 Canadians, and we’re proud to create 15,000 more great jobs at a time when they’re needed in Canada.” The Teamsters said in a news release the pay raise was “a response to organizing efforts by the Teamsters Union across Canada,” but it still falls short of wage rates for Teamsters-unionized workplaces, which range between $24.50 and $31.93 per hour. Monette said Amazon workers who’ve been with the company for years are stuck at lower hourly rates.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The union also alleged the wage bumps coincided with the elimination of a monthly performance bonus for workers of between $100 and $300 per month. Monette said workers were concerned they wouldn’t earn more money with the new wages. “That’s rubbed a lot of Amazon workers the wrong way,” he said. “This is being seen more as a public relations stunt than anything else. Now, our hope is Amazon is trying to improve things for workers, but it seems as though they’re just trying to fudge the numbers by increasing wages on one end while slashing bonuses on the other.” In an email to the Financial Post, Amazon Canada’s head of communications Dave Bauer said its employees have the choice of whether or not to join a union. “As a company, we don’t think unions are the best answer for our employees,” he said. “Every day we empower people to find ways to improve their jobs and when they do that we want to make those changes — quickly. That type of continuous improvement is harder to do quickly and nimbly with unions in the middle.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The union alleges Amazon warehouse workers face “intense demands,” such as picking up an item every nine to 12 seconds and face disciplinary action if they fall behind, which has led to higher injury rates at Amazon facilities. It said workers, even those who are young and fit, commonly experienced lower back and knee pain. Nisku workers have also commonly reported discrimination and favouritism at the facility, Monette said. “A lot of workers at Amazon are new Canadians, visible minorities, and a lot are coming to us saying they feel they’ve been given less favourable or more difficult postings within the warehouse because of their relationship with their manager … or because of their ethnicity or race,” he said.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The union is seeking to boost wages, implement overtime controls, improve job security by introducing grievance procedure language that it said would protect “unfairly disciplined workers” and improve workers’ health and safety. An Amazon warehouse in Ontario’s Peel region, which employed roughly 5,000 workers, was shut down in March due to a major COVID-19 outbreak, which began in October and was linked to more than 600 cases. Bauer pointed to the recent wage hikes and new employees’ immediate access to benefits and a company program that covers 95 per cent of tuition fees for employees wanting to further their education as evidence of Amazon’s progress on “important areas” like pay and safety. “There are plenty of things that we can keep doing better, both in our fulfillment centres and in our corporate spaces for employees, and that’s our focus,” he said.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Teamsters filing comes amid a broader wave of unionization efforts during the pandemic. According to data from Statistics Canada, the percentage of employed Canadians who are members of a union rose during the pandemic to 31.3 per cent in 2020, up from 30.2 per cent pre-pandemic. Part of that is due to non-unionized employees losing their jobs at a higher rate than unionized workers, which bumped up the proportion of unionized workers in the workforce, said Jim Stanford, an economist and the director of the Centre for Future Work. But, Stanford said, union drives are also occurring more frequently across the country. Those drives include a Victoria Starbucks, the first Canadian location of the coffee chain to unionize, and five Indigo and Chapters locations across the country, including the Yorkdale Mall and Kennedy Commons locations in Toronto. “The pandemic spurred a lot of workers into thinking, ‘I’m worried about my health, I’m worried about my security, I’m worried about how I’m going to be treated through this incredible time, (and) I want someone at my back,’” he said. Financial Post • Email: krolfe@postmedia.com | Twitter: kelseyarolfe

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.