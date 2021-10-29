Amazon Driver Reportedly Fired After Viral Video Showed A Woman Climbing Out Of His Delivery Van

Whew! Now y’all know a lot of interesting things happen in Florida, and it looks like one of the latest viral videos taken in the sunshine state has people wondering what Amazon drivers are up to while delivering their packages. An Amazon driver recently went viral after he was caught on video letting a woman out of the back of his delivery truck and according to TMZ, he is now out of a job.

The clip shows a woman hopping out of the backdoor of the Amazon van sporting a halter neck dress and flip-flops as the delivery driver held the door open for her. It’s unclear what the woman was doing inside the truck, but Amazon clearly wasn’t a fan of her being aboard considering she isn’t employed by the company.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for our Delivery Service partners and their drivers,” a rep for Amazon told TMZ. “Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers.”

The clip, uploaded by @patrickhook01 on TikTok has more than 11.3 million views, and users commented their guesses about what was going down in the back of that van.

“He was just showing her his package,” one user wrote. Another person joked, “This is Amazon’s new back-door service.”

“I’m sure he was just explaining Amazon’s policies and procedures,” another user commented.

The driver is unavailable for comment at this time, but we’ll keep y’all updated as the story develops, Roomies!

