Home Business Amazon Deal and Earnings Blowout Provide Plenty of Affirmation for Affirm By...

Amazon Deal and Earnings Blowout Provide Plenty of Affirmation for Affirm By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. Amazon Deal and Earnings Blowout Provide Plenty of Affirmation for Affirm

“Buy now, pay later” services are coming into their own in the 2020’s, and Affirm (AFRM) is leading the way.Something big is going on here. As I’m writing this on Friday, Sept. 10, shares of installment-payment broker Affirm AFRM> are up 36% and AFRM stock is the number-one trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

This undoubtedly caught many market participants off guard. After all, Affirm isn’t exactly a household name — but it could become one soon enough.

Of course, inking a deal with America’s (maybe the planet’s) biggest and most famous ecommerce business certainly won’t slow down Affirm’s forward momentum (more on that later).

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©