Amazon Deal and Earnings Blowout Provide Plenty of Affirmation for Affirm By StockNews

Amazon Deal and Earnings Blowout Provide Plenty of Affirmation for Affirm



“Buy now, pay later” services are coming into their own in the 2020’s, and Affirm (AFRM) is leading the way.Something big is going on here. As I’m writing this on Friday, Sept. 10, shares of installment-payment broker Affirm AFRM> are up 36% and AFRM stock is the number-one trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

This undoubtedly caught many market participants off guard. After all, Affirm isn’t exactly a household name — but it could become one soon enough.

Of course, inking a deal with America’s (maybe the planet’s) biggest and most famous ecommerce business certainly won’t slow down Affirm’s forward momentum (more on that later).

