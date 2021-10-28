Amazon.com Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Amazon.com Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3



Investing.com – Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Amazon.com announced earnings per share of $6.12 on revenue of $110.8B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $8.91 on revenue of $111.62B.

Amazon.com shares are up 5% from the beginning of the year, still down 8.61% from its 52 week high of $3,773.00 set on July 13. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 22.37% from the start of the year.

Amazon.com follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Amazon.com’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $6.56B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $6.52B.

Netflix had beat expectations on October 19 with third quarter EPS of $3.19 on revenue of $7.48B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.57 on revenue of $7.48B.

