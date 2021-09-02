Amazon cloud service glitch resolved after disruptions to Japan brokers, airline -Kyodo

Article content

TOKYO — A glitch in Amazon Web Services has been resolved, Japan’s Kyodo news agency said on Thursday, after companies from major online brokerages to the top mobile phone carrier and a leading airline suffered disruptions to their operations.

Earlier, an Amazon spokesperson had said the company was working to restore its system, but declined to comment on how many customers were affected.

SBI Securities and Rakuten Securities were among the online brokerages that reported delays in price data feeds and other system glitches.

Mizuho Bank, a major retail bank, and the main banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group, said some internet services were being affected by a system glitch at an external network provider, but did not identify the provider.

NTT Docomo, the mobile phone arm of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, said some of its services were also affected.

The largest airline company, ANA Holdings, said some flights were delayed after a temporary outage hit its ticketing and check-in system, which was later restored. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)