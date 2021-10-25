Amazon bulks up shipping capacity to battle holiday season snarls By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company’s logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) said on Monday it had doubled its container processing capacity and secured more shipping storage from ocean freight carriers to try to overcome supply chain bottlenecks in time for the holiday shopping season.

The stop-and-start nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has snarled global supply chains that are optimized for just-in-time movement of goods, while labor and equipment shortages and a lack of space to store products have exacerbated the situation.

Amazon, which plans to hire 150,000 seasonal workers in the United States during the holiday period, said it had also increased ports of entry across its network by 50%.

The e-commerce giant is not the only company trying to use its scale and deep pockets to muscle its way through supply chain headaches.

Retailers including Walmart (NYSE:) Inc, Target Corp (NYSE:) and Home Depot (NYSE:) have said they are chartering ships to deal with the pandemic-driven slowdown of sea networks that handle 90% of the world’s trade.

President Joe Biden earlier this month urged the private sector to help ease supply chain blockages by expanding overnight operations at the ports to try to meet delivery needs.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR