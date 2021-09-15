Amazon-backed startup Rivian starts production of electric pickup truck

Article content

Amazon-backed Rivian’s first electric pickup truck has rolled off the production line, the company’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

This makes Rivian the first to bring an electric pickup to the market, ahead of Tesla Inc, General Motors and others.

“This morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line in Normal,” founder and Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in a tweet https://bit.ly/3Ac9WMB, which included images of Rivian’s R1T electric pickup at its plant in Illinois.