Amazon-backed EV startup Rivian targets over $53 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Article content

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc, which is backed by Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor Co, said on Monday it was targeting a valuation of more than $53 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

The company, which last month disclosed nearly $1 billion in losses for the first half of this year, said it will sell 135 million shares at a price range of between $57 and $62 each.

At the top end of the range, the IPO will fetch more than $8 billion.

While the company has yet to sell any significant volume of its electric vans or trucks, a valuation over $50 billion would make Rivian worth about $15 billion less than Ford, which makes about 4 million vehicles a year.