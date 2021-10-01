Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian makes IPO filing public

Article content

Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive, backed by Amazon.com Inc, on Friday made public its filing for a stock market listing in the United States, taking a step closer to what is expected to be a blockbuster year-end market debut.

The company has not yet set terms for its offering, but Reuters reported earlier this month that it could raise up to $8 billion in its IPO. (https://bit.ly/3FcsNtW)

For the six months ended June 30, the company’s net loss widened to $994 million from $377 million a year earlier.