Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian makes IPO filing public By Reuters

(Reuters) -Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive, backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:), on Friday made public its filing for a stock market listing in the United States, taking a step closer to what is expected to be a blockbuster year-end market debut.

The company has not yet set terms for its offering, but Reuters reported earlier this month that it could raise $8 billion in its IPO. (https://

For the six months ended June 30, the company’s net loss widened to $994 million from $377 million a year earlier.