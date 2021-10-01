Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian makes IPO filing public By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo for electric vehicle startup Rivian is seen on the hood of its new R1T all-electric truck in Mill Valley, California, U.S., January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino/File Photo

(Reuters) -Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive, backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:), on Friday made public its filing for a stock market listing in the United States, taking a step closer to what is expected to be a blockbuster year-end market debut.

The company has not yet set terms for its offering, but Reuters reported earlier this month that it could raise $8 billion in its IPO. (https://

For the six months ended June 30, the company’s net loss widened to $994 million from $377 million a year earlier.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR