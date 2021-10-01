Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian makes IPO filing public By Reuters

(Reuters) -Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive, backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:), on Friday made public its filing for a stock market listing in the United States, taking a step closer to what is expected to be a blockbuster year-end market debut.
The company has not yet set terms for its offering, but Reuters reported earlier this month that it could raise $8 billion in its IPO. (https://
For the six months ended June 30, the company’s net loss widened to $994 million from $377 million a year earlier.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.