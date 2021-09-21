Amasa Raises $1.5M to Build Micro Investment Streaming App By CoinQuora

Amasa Raises $1.5M to Build Micro Investment Streaming App



Amasa announced it has raised $1.5 million in a funding round.

The fund would help Amasa introduce investment streaming to the world.

According to the company that aims to connect millions of users to Web 3.0 and DeFi, the investment round was led by Animoca Brands.

As per Amasa, the funding round saw an attendance of well-known investors in the blockchain and crypto space. This includes OKEx Block Dream Ventures, SkyVision Capital, Spark Digital Capital, Momentum 6, Polygon Co-Founder Sandeep Nailwhal, and many more.

According to the press release, the fund would help Amasa build and introduce an investment streaming app to the world. In addition, it would help them empower people to harness the wealth-building potential of micro income streams and DeFi.

To be precise, Amasa noted that they will use the fund to grow the team of core contributors. What is more, they…

