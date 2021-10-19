Roommates, we are keeping musician/ reality star Amara La Negra lifted in prayer during this time.

On Tuesday, she took to social media to share that a few months ago she, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage. She said, “I had a miscarriage! This happened many months ago! I had a miscarriage like 2 weeks in…I didn’t even know till I started bleeding which lasted like 3 weeks…thanks for all the good wishes.”

Amara shared photos and a video of her ultrasound, and she continued to express how she felt about the unfortunate moment. “I wanted to be open and Honest Because I am an open book! My life is my journey and there isn’t a guidebook on how to live your life. I’m just trying to figure this out like everyone else,” she said.

Amara continued, “Back on July, I found out I was pregnant. I didn’t even know or suspected being pregnant because I took all the measures to prevent it, however, 2 weeks after missing my period I started bleeding, having really bad cramps! Blood clogs, I had no idea what was going on I figured it was Maybe it was the Fibroids I have in my ovaries acting up which I’ve never spoken about either. Just to find out I was having a miscarriage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Prior to her, unfortunately, experiencing a miscarriage, the VH1 cameras were rolling and they captured the moment she shared her pregnancy news with her mother, which just aired during the latest episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Amara La Negra Shares That She Suffered A Miscarriage Earlier This Year appeared first on The Shade Room.