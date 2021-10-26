Amanda Seyfried Recalls Health Challenges In Son’s Birth

“It added an extra level of trauma.”
“I had something that went wrong with my second birth,” she said. “The baby was OK, but it was tricky and it was painful and it didn’t have to happen, and it did so it added an extra level of trauma.”
In September 2020, Seyfried welcomed her son with husband Thomas Sadoski. She said that after her little one was born, the hospital started sending her a ton of medical bills.
“I went to the doctor every week at the end of my pregnancy and all of sudden it’s like, ‘Bye, here’s some hospital bills!’” Seyfried explained. “I mean, I kept receiving them and I’m still healing from something.”
However, the Mean Girls actor said that she’s OK now and is doing better every single day. “It was a very physical thing and it was a spinal thing, but I’m OK.”
Now as a mother of two, Seyfried is learning how to take care of two young kids at home. She has a beautiful baby boy and an older daughter named Nina, whom she also shares with Thomas.
So she talked about what it’s like to juggle her kids while also dealing with her spinal challenges. “You just do,” Seyfried said.
“At that point, I’m very freshly out of the hospital, I had to feed him, my husband was with my daughter and I had people that could drive me back to the hospital.”
Thankfully, Seyfried has all the help that she needs at home.
