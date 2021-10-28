Amanda Seyfried Got COVID-19 Before Oscar Nomination

It was “really stressful.”
The actor revealed how she learned that she had COVID during a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.
“I turned my phone off the night before because I was like, ‘If anyone’s going to tell me I got an Academy Award nomination or didn’t, I want it to be my mother,’” she said.
“But I was also sleeping in because I had a tough case of COVID.”
However, when Seyfried learned she was up for an Oscar, she started doing interviews with the press. Although it was supposed to be a great time for her, she said that her sickness made it “one of the worst moments of [her] life.”
Seyfried explained that she didn’t want to tell anyone about her illness “because [of] clickbait and stuff like that.”
But luckily for Seyfried, she got vaccinated just two days before testing positive. “It’s great to have both, apparently,” she joked. “Hybrid immunity.”
Seyfried also said the whole experience was “really stressful” before “all of a sudden, this amazing career-changing thing happens.”
But I’m just glad that she’s doing better now. You can see her recall the whole entire story below:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!