Amanda Seales Addresses Backlash From Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Following The Recent Episode Of ‘Insecure’

It’s a serious matter! Last night was the season premiere of the final season of ‘Insecure,’ and folks were talking about Issa Rae and the crew all night long on Twitter. Issa, Molly, Tiffany, Kelli, and Derek took a trip to the Bay Area to attend their college’s homecoming at Stanford in the season opener. The timeline was filled with excitement and met with some controversy from members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.(AKA) that had Amanda Seales and AKA trending today.

On Twitter, some members of the first historically Black sorority had a lot to say about Tiffany, Amanda’s character wearing the sorority’s paraphernalia. One tweeted, “Okay, so hold up. This girl is not a Soror and had my SHIELD on her body? @IssaRae @insecurehbo, please do not do that again. That’s wildly disrespectful.” Amanda, who wore a cardigan with the organization’s letters and crest on the episode, went to her Instagram and released a video addressing her portrayal on the show and clarifying her membership.

“I don’t know why people keep asking me if I’m a Soror. I am not a Soror. Tiffany is a Soror, Tiffany is a character on a TV show,” said the actress. Amanda reiterated that she didn’t write the character and that she is playing a role. She also doubled down by showing a video in front of a website claiming that she had been a member since 2017, debunking the incorrect information. Although she said she would be honored to be an AKA, she is not.

Amanda wasn’t the only cast member responding to the backlash. Issa, the show’s creator, responded to the tweet above, stating, “Oh s**t, let me tell @HBO to delete one of the upcoming episodes then, hold on.” Currently, AKA or the sorority’s International President, Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, hasn’t addressed the depiction of the sorority online.

