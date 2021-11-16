Amanda Kloots On Honoring Husband Nick Cordero With Dance On ‘DWTS’ – Hollywood Life

Amanda Kloots paid tribute to her late husband Nick Cordero with a beautiful contemporary performance on ‘DWTS.’ Amanda admitted she felt so ‘lucky’ to be able to honor him.

Amanda Kloots danced for her late husband Nick Cordero in a stunning contemporary routine during the DWTS season 30 semi-finals. Throughout the performance, Amanda had tears streaming down her face as she danced to a cover of his song “Live Your Life.” After the show, Amanda opened up about paying tribute to her husband with this dance. “To be honest, I felt so grateful and lucky to be able to dance to Nick’s song, and it was truly an honor!” she said.

Amanda’s husband was hospitalized in March 2020 after contracting COVID-19. The Broadway star bravely battled the virus for months with Amanda chronicling his journey on social media and playing “Live Your Life” every single day. Nick died in July 2020 from COVID-19 complications. He was just 41. Amanda is raising their adorable son Elvis, now 2.

After their emotional performance, Amanda and DWTS partner Alan Bersten found themselves in the bottom two with Suni Lee and Sasha Farber. In the end, the judges chose to save Amanda and Alan, sending them to the finals. “It was really scary,” Amanda admitted. “Today has been a real roller coaster of emotions. Even to go through that dance from the tango to ‘Live Your Life,’ then that elimination, it was really scary. We are just really happy to be here.”

Amanda and Alan will join Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, and Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke in the season 30 finals. Alan gushed that he is “so grateful” to be in the finale with Amanda.

“We are going to go out there and live our best lives!” Alan added. “To get to go out there and perform again, this is what we love, and this is what got us through this amazing journey. Every single week we can look back and be like, ‘We are proud of this!’ We get one more chance to be proud of ourselves and to be a part of this amazing goal!” The Dancing With the Stars season 30 finale airs November 22 on ABC.