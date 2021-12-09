Alyssa Scott Honors Her And Nick Cannon’s Late Son Zen

Zen died on Sunday at five months old.
Alyssa Scott honored her and Nick Cannon’s son, Zen, with a poignant tribute on Instagram last night. Alongside a video clip that showed the infant beside Alyssa’s daughter, the model penned a lengthy message celebrating Zen’s life and articulating her grief over his death on Sunday.
“Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away,” she wrote. “It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here.”
“I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening,” Alyssa continued.
She went on to praise her son’s resilience before acknowledging that “it has been an honor and privilege” being his mother. “These last 5 months we have been in this race together. We would hand the baton off to each other,” Alyssa said. “You kept me going. It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me.”
Nick announced that his youngest child, whom he and Alyssa welcomed in June, had died while addressing audiences on his eponymous series The Nick Cannon Show earlier this week.
As the actor explained, Zen was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition where cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain, and brain cancer following the onset of symptoms that began as sinus issues and a cough about three months ago. Zen later underwent surgery and a shunt procedure when doctors identified a malignant tumor.
Nick thanked fans for their support and condolences during a subsequent episode of his talk show, where he also recognized “the strength that [Alyssa] possesses in this moment.”
“I just thank you for being that strength and being that rock,” he said. “Love to Alyssa, love to her extended family, and love to each and every mother that has ever had to lose a child. Mothers are superheroes in every aspect.”