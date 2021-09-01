Aluminum Steadies on Warning Rally Not Supported by Fundamentals

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Aluminum steadied — after surging to a 10-year high on Tuesday — as a Chinese industry group warned the metal’s dramatic rally wasn’t supported by market fundamentals.

Supply isn’t in a notable shortfall and consumption isn’t strong enough to warrant such high prices, the China Nonferrous Metals Association said in its newsletter. Aluminum may retreat quickly once the high prices impact demand and substitutions emerge, it said.

The metal has jumped 50% over the past year as a rise in consumption due to the global economic recovery coincided with output restrictions in China, the world’s biggest producer. The energy-intensive industry has been targeted by Beijing as it seeks to conserve electricity and curb emissions, while a seasonal power crunch has also dented production. Guangxi province, an aluminum hub in China’s southwest, moved to cut output this week.