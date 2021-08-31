Aluminum Hits 10-Year High With Demand Roaring, Supply Squeezed

Prices rallied as much as 2.9% to $2,726.50 on the London Metal Exchange, hitting the highest since 2011 and moving closer to an all-time high above $3,300 a ton. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc. and Trafigura Group are among those forecasting further gains ahead, as the industry braces for a potentially seismic shift into deepening deficits.

(Bloomberg) — Aluminum charged to a 10-year high in London, extending a year-long rebound as demand surges and supply of the usually abundant metal comes under strain.

The metal, which is used in everything from car parts to drinks cans and home appliances, fared particularly badly at the onset of the pandemic, but is now enjoying a strong resurgence as consumer demand and economic activity bounces back. At the same time, supply is increasingly challenged, particularly in top producer China.

The country’s energy-intensive aluminum industry has come into Beijing’s crosshairs during a crackdown on pollution, while a seasonal power crunch has also dented output. A big boost this week came from Guangxi province, an aluminum hub in the southwest where authorities want to cut metals output to slash energy usage.

Big Windfall

In the years to come, demand looks set to soar in electric vehicles and renewable energy, and efforts to rein in the aluminum industry’s heavy carbon footprint could spell the end of a decade-long era of oversupply.

The rally is creating a huge windfall for producers who’ve been plagued by weak prices for years, and have often been pumping out metal at a loss. But the rally over the past year is adding further fuel to concerns over inflation, as manufacturers increasingly look to pass on costs to consumers.

China is releasing state reserves to boost supply, but with producers struggling to increase output, many analysts see the market remaining tight in the months ahead.

