Aluminum Eases From 13-Year High as Stagflation Worries Mount

(Bloomberg) — Aluminum edged lower from the highest level in 13 years as traders continue to weigh possible supply curbs against the risks to growth.

The light-weight metal has surged as the global economic recovery boosts demand, while electricity crises in Asia and Europe threaten to crimp supply. However, concerns are growing that high energy prices could damage economic activity and curb growth, reducing the need for industrial metals.

“It remains to be seen whether this morning’s setback will prove lasting,” Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, wrote in a note. “We believe that the concerns about supply still predominate.”

The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index hit a record high last week. At the same time, the power crunches in China, India and Europe look likely to slow expansion there. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., meanwhile, has cut its growth forecasts for the U.S. economy for this year and next, blaming a delayed recovery in consumer spending.

Aluminum fell as much as 1.8% to $3,010 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, before trading at $3,056 as of 10:23 a.m. local time. Copper dropped 0.7% to $9,479 a ton. Other industrial metals edged higher, with nickel gaining 0.6%.

