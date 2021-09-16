Aluminium rises on talks of fresh output curbs in China

Article content

Aluminum prices rose on Thursday as talks of fresh output curbs in top producer and consumer China fueled concerns about supply disruptions.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.2% to $2,899 a tonne by 0241 GMT, while the most-traded October aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 2% to 22,735 yuan ($3,534.07) a tonne.

Both contracts have risen about 45% so far this year, hit by supply worries mostly from China.

Aluminum producer Shaanxi Nonferrous Yulin New Material will have to reduce its output by 50% in September as part of energy consumption controls, according to a local government document posted by consultancy MySteel.