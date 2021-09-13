Aluminium prices hit highest since 2008 on supply fears

Article content

Aluminum prices climbed to their highest in more than 13 years on Monday, driven by concerns over supply in China, the world’s biggest consumer and producer of the metal.

The most-traded October aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 5.1% to 23,770 yuan ($3,683.27) a tonne, the highest level since March 2008.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange (LME) hit its highest since July 2008 at $3,000 a tonne.

Output curbs in China and political turmoil in Guinea – China’s top source of bauxite – have boosted aluminum prices by about 50% this year.