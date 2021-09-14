Aluminium, nickel prices fall ahead of U.S. inflation data

Article content Shanghai aluminum and nickel prices fell on Tuesday, as investors exercised caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data and reduced exposure after a supply shortage-driven rally in both metals earlier this month. The most-traded October aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 3% to 22,660 yuan a tonne at 0355 GMT, retreating after eight straight sessions of gains. ShFE nickel dropped as much as 4.3% to 146,280 yuan a tonne, retreating from its record high of 155,140 yuan a tonne hit two sessions earlier.

Article content ShFE copper fell 1.3% to 70,360 yuan a tonne, zinc declined 1.4% to 22,670 yuan a tonne and lead decreased 1.5% to 14,900 yuan a tonne. On the London Metal Exchange, benchmark three-month nickel fell 0.4% to $19,640 a tonne, aluminum shed 0.4% to $2,884 a tonne, copper declined 0.3% to $9,533 a tonne and lead was down 0.6% at $2,280 a tonne. The U.S. data due later in the day would give more clues to the pace of the world’s biggest economy’s stimulus tightening which could affect financial market’s liquidity, the global economic recovery and the dollar – all of which can impact base metals. FUNDAMENTALS * The premium of LME cash lead over the three-month contract contracted to $2.30 a tonne, its smallest since July 19, indicating easing tightness in nearby supply.