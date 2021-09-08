Aluminium hits 13-year high on supply concerns

Article content LONDON — Aluminum prices powered to a 13-year high on Wednesday on supply concerns triggered by production disruptions in top producer China and robust demand. China’s aluminum and alumina hub, Guangxi, was going ahead with measures reported last week requiring smelters to keep September output at a maximum of 80% of average monthly levels in the first half of 2021, and alumina refineries to stay within 50%, according to consultancy Aladdiny. China aims to lower its carbon output by restricting the electricity consumption and production of power-intensive industries such as aluminum smelting.

Article content Power constraints faced by smelters in China are part of a long list of issues in the aluminum supply chain including a coup in major bauxite producer Guinea and a fire at the alumina operations of Noble in Jamaica, among others. “If China is serious about good environmental outcomes and decarbonisation, then (aluminum) output will be slower,” said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah. Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1.5% to $2,799.50 a tonne by 1610 GMT, after touching a high of $2,810. This was the highest level since August 2008. In Shanghai, the metal hit a more than 13-year high of 22,075 yuan ($3,416.18) a tonne. BACKLOGS: Imports shipment backlogs ahead of the Oct. 1-7 holiday in China added to tight supply, with aluminum inventories in Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) warehouses at their lowest level since December.