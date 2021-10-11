Aluminium hits 13-year high as power shortages escalate

Article content LONDON — Aluminum prices rose to their highest since 2008 on Monday as traders worried about increases in the cost of energy and raw materials used to make the metal and output cuts by leading producer China. Having already had its aluminum output curbed by a government anti-pollution drive, Chinese production has been further hit by power shortages gripping the country. India is also facing power outages while soaring energy costs have forced a Dutch aluminum producer and a Spanish steel plant to halt production.

Benchmark aluminum on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 3.1% at $3,057 a tonne at 1605 GMT after touching $3,072.50, its highest since July 2008. Prices are up more than 50% this year after a 9% gain in 2020. "Aluminum should go up," said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah. He said prices of $3,300 to $3,400 are possible by the end of the year, though demand could slacken and derail the rally if the global economy continues to weaken. LME WEEK: Metals consumers, producers, traders and brokers have gathered in London for the annual LME Week gathering. SUPPLY: Analysts at Macquarie estimate supply disruption will reduce Chinese aluminum output by 1.5 million tonnes this year, leading to a 1 million tonne deficit in the roughly 65 million tonne global market.