Business Aluminium edges lower, but clings to 10-year high Matilda Colman September 7, 2021 1 min readLONDON — Aluminum eased on Tuesday on a stronger dollar, but prices remained close to 10-year highs as supply concerns sparked by a coup in Guinea added to production disruptions elsewhere. Read More Continue ReadingPrevious: On ‘Bitcoin Beach’ tourists and residents hail El Salvador’s adoption of cryptocurrencyLeave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Related Stories On ‘Bitcoin Beach’ tourists and residents hail El Salvador’s adoption of cryptocurrency 2 min read Business On ‘Bitcoin Beach’ tourists and residents hail El Salvador’s adoption of cryptocurrency September 7, 2021 Sunwing unveils its inaugural Best of the Best List, a curated selection of top travel experiences and resorts for the 2021-2022 season 3 min read Business Sunwing unveils its inaugural Best of the Best List, a curated selection of top travel experiences and resorts for the 2021-2022 season September 7, 2021 UK’s Sunak to set out post-COVID spending squeeze next month 4 min read Business UK’s Sunak to set out post-COVID spending squeeze next month September 7, 2021