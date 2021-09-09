Aluminium climbs over 13-year peak on China, Guinea supply woes

Article content

Aluminum prices hit a more than 13-year high on Thursday, as output curbs in top consumer China and fears of disruptions from major bauxite producer Guinea lifted sentiment.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange advanced as much as 1.6% to $2,837.50 a tonne, its highest since August 2008.

The most-traded October aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped as much as 3% to 22,480 yuan ($3,478.37) a tonne, a level unseen since March 2008.

Output curbs in China, the top global aluminum producer, have weighed on stockpile availability, while political turmoil in Guinea, China’s largest supplier of bauxite, added to the nervousness.