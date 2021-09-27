Alternative asset manager P10 files for U.S. IPO

Article content

P10 Inc, the holding company of investment firm P10 Holdings Inc, on Monday filed for an IPO in the United States, becoming the latest alternative asset manager exploring a public listing as shares of such firms have rallied this year.

While P10 has not yet set terms for its IPO, Reuters reported earlier this month the Dallas-based firm could seek a valuation of more than $1 billion.

Private equity giant TPG and L Catterton are also reportedly exploring public listings, as shares of major buyout firms have soared this year.