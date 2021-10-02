Boosie is one of the many artists that is performing on the “Legendz of the Streetz Tour,” and things got a little chaotic on stage during his performance Friday night.

On Friday, the tour made a stop at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and fans got to see some of their favorite artists such as 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Gucci Mane, Lil Kim, Trina, and more hit the stage. However, when Boosie got on the stage things got a little crazy as an altercation erupted causing him to be pulled off the stage.

Videos from fans who were in attendance, showed the commotion take place, and then there was also footage showing that Boosie also tried to get at someone while the whole situation exploded. However, he was being held back from doing so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Eyewitnesses tell us that after that moment, the remainder of the concert was shut down and they were not able to see Rick Ross hit the stage.

TMZ reports that the Atlanta Police Department was called to the venue for vandalism around 12:41 AM, and claimed that Boosie and his entourage damaged items belonging to the production company. It was also alleged that property owned by the arena was destroyed as well.

An investigation is reportedly taking place.

Prior to the start of the tour Boosie celebrated the release of his biopic, “My Struggle.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Altercation Erupts On Stage During Boosie’s Performance In Atlanta appeared first on The Shade Room.