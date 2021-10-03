Home Business Altcoins take the next leg up after Bitcoin price holds $47.5K By...

Altcoins take the next leg up after Bitcoin price holds $47.5K By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters.

Bullish sentiment returned to the cryptocurrency ecosystem on Oct. 1 after a 10% spike in the price of (BTC) lifted it above the $47,500 level and resulted in the liquidation of more than $270 million in short positions.

The altcoin market quickly followed suit with a majority of the tokens in the top 200 registering double-digit gains for the day.

Top 7 coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. ROSE price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. AXS price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
ICX/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView