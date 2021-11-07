Altcoins surge even as Bitcoin and Ethereum price fall toward key support levels By Cointelegraph

Price action in the crypto market has not been for the faint of heart over the past 48 hours and it’s clear that volatility following (BTC) and Ether’s (ETH) breakouts brought new all-time highs.
While the top two cryptocurrencies fight to hold key support levels, the altcoin market has seen a handful of tokens post double-digit gains on Nov. 5 and Cointelegraph Markets Pro’s altseason indicator suggests the current market conditions line up with previous altseason price moves.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.