Altcoins soar after Bitcoin price bounces off a key moving average By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Altcoins soar after Bitcoin price bounces off a key moving average

The cryptocurrency market got off to a slow start on Aug. 19 after stimulus tapering talks from the U.S. Federal Reserve put pressure on global financial markets, but momentum within the crypto market picked up in the afternoon session as (BTC) bulls finally managed to break above the $46,000 level. While most altcoins were slow to warm up on Thursday, several altcoins led the way with gains in excess of 20% due to major protocol upgrades and exchange listings. Top 7 coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. VGX price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro CHSB/USDT 1-hour chart. Source: CoinGecko VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. EWT price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph