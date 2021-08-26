Home Business Altcoins sell off while exchange listings boost COTI and Conflux Network By...

Altcoins sell off while exchange listings boost COTI and Conflux Network By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Bears pressed harder on the market on Aug. 26 after (BTC) continued its pullback to an intra-day low at $46,250 and altcoins nursed near double-digit losses.

While most of the market is seeing red, a few altcoins managed to notch notable gains due to exchange listings and new staking opportunities.

Top seven coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. COTI price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. XYO price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
CFX/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView