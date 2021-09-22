Altcoins see a 35% bounce after Bitcoin reclaims $43,000 By Cointelegraph

Altcoins see a 35% bounce after Bitcoin reclaims $43,000

The sharp correction that threatened to pull and altcoin prices back toward their sing lows appears to have dissipated now that Evergrande informed investors that it intends to make an on-time payment on its debt. With global markets feeling reassured, major equities, Bitcoin and altcoins prices all saw a rebound at the market open.

After a swift drop below $40,000 on Sept.21, BTC now trades above $43,300 and Ether (ETH) has reclaimed the $3,000 level. Altcoins have also seen a strong recovery, with many posting up to 15% gains at the time of writing.

