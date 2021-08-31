Altcoins rally to new highs after the ETH/BTC pair flips bullish By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Signs that an altseason is underway are beginning to increase across the cryptocurrency market after numerous altcoins posted double-digit gains on Aug. 31. Meanwhile, the price of (BTC) continued to face headwinds and the digital asset trades at $47,100.

The top altcoin Ether (ETH) looks poised to stage a 40% rally against BTC according to analysts, and a 5% gain in the pair on Tuesday is thought to be the fuel behind altcoins which rallied more than 30% today.

Top 7 coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. MTL price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. RGT price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. KSM price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro